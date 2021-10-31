Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

NYSE:INVH opened at $41.25 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

