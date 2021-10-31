Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,850% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 call options.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in CareDx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

CareDx stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. CareDx has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -145.71 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

