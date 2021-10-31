Investors Purchase Large Volume of Accuray Call Options (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,912 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.39 million, a PE ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 218,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth $2,692,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 96,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

