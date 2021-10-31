Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the September 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

