Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

XMVM opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.