Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the September 30th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

