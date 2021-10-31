Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $115,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,619,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 430,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 125,336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 557,037 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $909.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

