Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $362.44

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $362.44 and last traded at $360.95, with a volume of 90939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $355.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.68 and its 200-day moving average is $320.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,953,228. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.