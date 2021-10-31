Intevac (IVAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

