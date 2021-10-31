Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is Burrage Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Burrage Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 10.3% of Burrage Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Burrage Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

