Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.205-1.220 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.02. 228,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,124. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

