Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.54

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.54 and last traded at $126.54, with a volume of 928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,426,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,624 shares of company stock worth $13,662,533. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Insperity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

