Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 39,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex by 693.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 325,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 284,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

