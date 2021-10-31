Insider Selling: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells 5,788 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.20 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
