Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $6,950,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total value of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total value of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

Shares of ANET opened at $409.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $200.35 and a one year high of $411.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

