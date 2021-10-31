Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $2,122,200.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $2,122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $2,841,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $1,965,825.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $2,171,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

