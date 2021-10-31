Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells 53,269 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sanjeev Gupta sold 53,269 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $756,952.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.