Insider Buying: Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Acquires $10,500.00 in Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marcus Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, September 29th, Marcus Boehm acquired 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marcus Boehm acquired 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $12,900.00.

VYNT opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 212.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.