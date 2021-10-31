Insider Buying: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Acquires 39,581 Shares of Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 39,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.80 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

