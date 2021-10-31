Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Buys $15,070.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $15,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BCBP stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $257.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 222,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

