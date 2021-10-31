InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) & Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $31.31 million 3.36 -$84.08 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.60 -$1.82 billion ($0.36) -9.33

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 70.19% 0.76% 0.20% Baytex Energy 95.03% -23.35% -5.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InPlay Oil and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

InPlay Oil presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $2.87, suggesting a potential downside of 14.68%. Given InPlay Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than Baytex Energy.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Baytex Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

