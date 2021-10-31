Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of IBA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.