Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the September 30th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,938. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

