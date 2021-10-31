Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the September 30th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,938. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.