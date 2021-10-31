Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.