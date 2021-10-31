Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independence were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. Independence Holding has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

