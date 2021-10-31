Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

