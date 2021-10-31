Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 62.5% in October

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $$12.91 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 486. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.34. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

