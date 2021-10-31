Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 62.5% in October

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $$12.91 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 486. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.34. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
