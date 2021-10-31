Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Trading Down 6.4%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 11,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 571,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

