IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.