Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 534,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.60% of Imago BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

IMGO stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,888. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

