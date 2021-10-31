Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Insider Buys A$475,634.18 in Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) insider Huang Li acquired 2,557,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$475,634.18 ($339,738.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Image Resources alerts:

About Image Resources

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Image Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.