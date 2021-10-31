Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the September 30th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,090,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ILUS stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Get Ilustrato Pictures International alerts:

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.