IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $144.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in IHS Markit by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after buying an additional 262,845 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,828,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,002,000 after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

