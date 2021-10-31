IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Up 57.0% in October

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the September 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IG Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. IG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

