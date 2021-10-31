Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $4.07 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Idle has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $183,332.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00006718 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00074328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00107537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,402.20 or 0.99730799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.02 or 0.06903334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

