IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $666.14 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $419.12 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

