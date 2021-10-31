IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY21 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 371,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

