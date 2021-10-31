IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.91. IDACORP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.32. 371,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.48. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

