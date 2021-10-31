Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 98,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.