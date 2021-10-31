Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22,265.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $22,265.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $8,341.26 or 0.13758641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.26 or 1.00014239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.85 or 0.06948955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

