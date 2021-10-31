IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.95% of IAA worth $216,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in IAA by 79.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,195 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in IAA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 33.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 87.9% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 495,799 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth about $25,056,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

