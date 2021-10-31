HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) versus Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Financial Analysis

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and Siyata Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Siyata Mobile has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 301.89%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Siyata Mobile N/A -104.35% -67.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and Siyata Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR $866.28 million 2.22 $611.47 million N/A N/A Siyata Mobile $5.99 million 2.20 -$13.59 million ($9.15) -0.46

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Summary

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR beats Siyata Mobile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 3.3 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

