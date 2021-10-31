Huobi Token Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $123.40 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $9.94 or 0.00016306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00048777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00227235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,829,295 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

