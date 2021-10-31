Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $33.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

