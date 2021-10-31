HUNT Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. HUNT has a market cap of $90.57 million and $62.80 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00224916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004326 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

