Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HLI traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.08. 861,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

