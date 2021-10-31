HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.