HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$19.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$21.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.94.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.94%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.