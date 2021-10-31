HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 8.8%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.86. Approximately 3,935,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,155,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.74.

Get HEXO alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$497.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.