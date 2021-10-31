Hertz Network Market Capitalization Tops $862,107.18 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $862,107.18 and approximately $15,517.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00068584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00099752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,592.90 or 0.99666311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.78 or 0.07004602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.